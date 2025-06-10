Dearborn Heights man in ICU after crash with suspected drunk driver

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 31-year-old Dearborn Heights man remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit after being seriously injured by a suspected drunk driver.

Mehdi Kadour, known as Mo, was driving home from his job as an MRI technician at Garden City Hospital around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday when security footage captured another car running a stop sign, passing a do not enter sign, and crashing into Kadour's vehicle.

WEB VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspected drunk driving crash

The young woman driving the at-fault vehicle is suspected of driving drunk.

"He really couldn't even see her coming or have time to react, it just breaks my heart," said Talia Atat, Kadour's cousin.

Kadour suffered a head injury, internal injuries, broken ribs, and has required multiple blood transfusions since the crash.

"Anyone who knew him knows how kind he is and how caring, and it's just crazy how the innocent lives are always the ones paying the price of these careless drivers," Atat said.

Dearborn Heights police believe the female driver who caused the accident was intoxicated, but are awaiting blood test results for confirmation. Charges are expected soon.

"The drivers that cause the accident get to live and move on, and he's literally fighting for his life, and it's probably going to be a while to get back to how he was," Atat said.

The crash site has become all too familiar with such incidents. Nearby resident Janice Love was awakened by the collision and noted this wasn't the first serious accident in the area.

"I came out here, and the car, the rear end was out here," Love said.

Love revealed that just last year, another vehicle tore through the same fence and struck her home.

"I don't even enjoy sitting out here anymore, you never know if a car is going to come in," Love said.

For Kadour's family, the incident highlights the devastating consequences of irresponsible driving decisions.

"I just really hope those who see this, they do drink or whatever it is, they just be more careful on the roads and not even drive. Uber is always an option, calling a friend that could drive, it's never worth the price of a life at all," Atat said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.