Dearborn Heights Professional Fire Fighters' annual charity Chili Cook-Off set for September 6

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — The Dearborn Heights Professional Fire Fighters will host its annual charity Chili Cook-Off and Family Picnic Saturday, September 6.

The charity event – celebrating its 33rd anniversary this year – will take place at the City’s Lower Parkland Park (Ann Arbor Trail between Outer Drive and Evergreen Roads) from Noon to dusk. Proceeds from the event help support the Fire Department’s Charity Fund which contributes to several local charities – including the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which supports young fire victims who have experienced injury or disfigurement by severe burns.

In addition to the annual chili cooking competition, the family-friendly event will include live entertainment, a beer tent, face painting, a bounce house, and a fire engine water shower, and a silent auction.

