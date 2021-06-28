Dearborn residents spend Sunday surveying flood damage, dealing with power outages

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The hum of generators and streets lined with ruined belongings set the scene Sunday in Dearborn, more than a day after severe flooding across the metro Detroit region.

“Couches, tables, computers, dishwasher, dryer. Everything damaged,” said Dearborn resident Dalal Al Dika.

Al Dika lost all of her basement furniture and appliances after water filled her basement Friday night. She says most the water was coming out the toilet.

"All the water coming from the toilet, too much water,” she said. "Brown water, dirty, ugly, too much smell.”

The smell of mold still lingers as her kids clothes that were downstairs are now drying outside. She and her neighbors still have no power, along with 90 senior citizens in the senior apartment complex across the street.

“You don't have lights, you don't have air conditioning, you don't have a place to cook or shower,” said resident Alec Berry.

Residents gathered in the lobby around a portable charger for their phones, and some moved in with family to escape the heat.

“A couple of us last night were up until 4 o'clock because it was just too hot to go to sleep,” said resident Michael Sweeney.

The Dearborn Police Department came by with Sunday dinner and non perishable food items, making sure residents don’t go hungry.

"We want to provide our residents here with some food that is non perishable and a good meal,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad.

“Most of them are on fixed income," Sweeney said. "So to throw away all that food in the refrigerator is pretty tough, and it’ll be tough to replace.”

The city spent the day going door to door surveying damage as their hotline was flooded with more than 700 calls by noon.

"Early this morning they had at least 700 calls in there with complaints about flooding basements, but I'm sure that number is going to go up,” said Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray.

"2014, I thought that was the worst I'd ever see but this is definitely worse than that one.”

As the cleanup continues families are waiting for their power to turn back on, and also hoping to get some physical and financial help.

“Everything. Toilet, walls, all damaged. Tables all broke, all damaged,” Al Dika said. "It’s going to cost a lot of money.”

The city is encouraging all residents with damage to report it online or by calling 313-943-3030.