Dearborn teen honored for saving man's life by performing CPR

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Amneh Yaghmour, 18, recalls details from the morning of January 2nd with precision. She spoke of it like it was yesterday.

“All I hear was like a big crash. It was a three-car car crash," she told 7 Action News.

Yaghmour said she was filling up her tank at the gas station on the corner of Telegraph and Cherry Hill when she heard the crash.

“All I see is this man. I go knock on his car door, and there’s no response," she said.

As it turned out, the driver had suffered cardiac arrest. The Dearborn High School senior said she knew immediately the man needed CPR. So, she started pulling him out of his car.

“When the police comes he helps me pull him out of the car," she recalled. “And then I just zip down his jacket and I just started chest compressions for maybe about like, maybe like my adrenaline, adrenaline rush kept me going for like 5 minutes.”

"I was just in a state of shock with all of the adrenaline rush and everything," Yaghmour described.

She credits her instinct to perform CPR, her confidence, and her preparedness to the training she learned at the Michael Berry Career Center as a student at Dearborn High.

“I’m in the health science program. It’s mainly for like pre-med, pre-nursing, ya know, like pre-health science. One of the requirements was to get CPR certified. I’ve been practicing CPR for like three years now," she said.

That training paid off. According to the Dearborn Fire Department, Yaghmour’s actions made the difference.

The man regained a pulse. Yaghmour saved his life.

Thursday, the fire department surprised Yaghmour with an Outstanding Civilian Award at an unrelated pinning ceremony for Dearborn High students.

The firefighter presenting the award said, “Without the bravery displayed and prompt actions taken, it is my belief that his heart rhythm would have never been restored."

"On behalf of the city of Dearborn Fire Department, we would like to present to you the Outstanding Civilian Award nomination for saving a life," he added.

Yaghmour told 7 Action News, “Honestly I feel like I was just being tested with my skills and everything.”

When asked what she wants people to take away from this, Yaghmour replied, "I believe everyone should be CPR certified because what if you get into the position where I was in and you’re just going to watch the person just slowly die? Ya know, and you don’t want to see that."

She said she’ll be attending the University of Michigan-Dearborn in the fall on the pre-medicine track and has plans to ultimately become a radiologist.