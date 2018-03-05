Downriver teachers pack Taylor gun shop's free handgun and CPL classes

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Teachers are becoming students at a Downriver gun store, as the national debate over arming educators in the classroom continues.

Tog Gun in Taylor has set up a free basic handgun class and a CPL class just for teachers or other schools employees.

Owner Michael Barbour said, "The response has just been overwhelming."

Giving an education to educators

Three days after posting it their Facebook page, about 150 people signed up from 30 cities in our area.

"Introduce teachers to firearms that maybe want to try it out to see if it's something they would even be interested in."

Since the Parkland school shooting in Florida, the discussion of arming teachers in the classroom has been a heavily debated topic.

At least one bill has been introduced into the state House that will make it possible for teachers to carry guns.

Barbour says the classes will offer teachers the opportunity to see if they are comfortable with guns.

"Provides a bigger base of people that will know if they have an interest in doing this, if legislatures do pass laws down the road that would move towards allowing teachers to be armed."

Starting next Thursday, Top Gun will also offer teachers free classes on how to react during an active shooting, without having a weapon.

Barbour says there is more to the issue of preventing school shootings, but it could be a good start to allow teachers who want to carry a gun, as long as they have the training on a law enforcement level.

To those who say teachers aren't interested in guns, Barbour disagreed.

"I just had, in three days, 150 people show up saying that this is a great thing and they are interested in doing it."

If you're a teacher interested in the classes, you must come in and sign up in person with your school ID.

Because demand is higher than expected, Top Gun is planning to add more free classes for teachers.