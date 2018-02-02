Downriver White Castle holding special Valentine's Day event

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Valentine's Day is right around the corner, are you scrambling to make plans? How about taking your date to a fast food restaurant?

Every woman wants to be treated like a queen on Valentine's Day, so why not take her to a castle, White Castle.

Kristle Rice is the general manager of a White Castle in Woodhaven.

"If my date said we are going to White Castle, I would probably look at him like he's crazy. And once I got here and seen the whole setup and the team, I would just be blown away."

The fast-food chain has been offering a Valentine's Day special for several years and they say it's growing in popularity! For the first time, they're offering online reservations.

"It's a real big deal and the customers love it."

Rice said they've been planning for the Valentine's Day event since December. Nearly 100 people have already made reservations at that location.

"Young, old, we had couples actually get married on Valentine's Day at the 'castle.'"

On Valentine's Day, the restaurant will only have reserved seating, but the drive through will still be open. The dining area will be fully decorated and it will have a more formal feel.

"We are going to seat you at your table, we are going to take your food order, we are going to bring it to the table," she explained.

You can expect a special menu of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fish, chicken and dessert on a stick.

They will also have games, music, candlelights.

To make a reservation, go to: https://www.whitecastle.com/promotions/valentines-day/make-a-reservation