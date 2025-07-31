Downtown Romulus pushes for revival with new businesses and community spaces

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Romulus officials are working to breathe new life into the city's downtown area after years of empty storefronts along Goddard Road.

For longtime residents of Romulus, the downtown area was once a thriving business hub.

"Downtown Romulus was booming at the time," said Stacy Brugh, a Romulus resident.

WXYZ-TV

But economic and infrastructure changes created significant challenges for the area.

"People from Huron used to travel through here to get on I-94, now they don't need to do that. So, I-275 added to the problem. Lear Seating had about a 1,000 jobs at that site, that closed and left," said Robert McCraight, Mayor of Romulus.

WXYZ-TV

McCraight explained that struggles with inherited properties also contributed to downtown's decay.

"Somebody will be a property owner for a long time. When they pass, they leave it on to the next generation, and there tends to be a reluctancy to invest," McCraight said.

Over the past decade, Romulus has been working to reinvigorate its downtown. One strategy has been purchasing old buildings, repairing them, and leasing them to new businesses willing to invest in the area.

"I can tell you there's a huge difference in the last three to four years, we've seen people are reaching out to Romulus and want to be a part of what we have going on," said Jerry Frayer, Director of Romulus Downtown Development Authority.

WXYZ-TV

The city is also adding vibrancy through public art and the new "Eagle Alley" social district.

"That's a huge part of it. People want a place to call their own and go and enjoy and meet with their neighbors," McCraight said.

Jay Kuderick, a lifelong Romulus resident and co-owner of Bubbie's Pizza downtown, opened his business earlier this year.

"The building that we're in, it's been empty for almost 20 years," Kuderick said.

WXYZ-TV

He believes the ongoing revitalization efforts are strengthening the entire community.

"It's starting to bring that sense of community back that we've been missing for a while," Kuderick said.

