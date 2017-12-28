DTE Energy crews working to replace Plymouth transformer in bitter cold

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) - The dangerous cold lingers on, making it more difficult for outdoor workers to do their jobs.

DTE workers are replacing a transformer in Plymouth, which is a dangerous job, but doing it with the threat of freezing makes it harder.

"It's bitter cold," said DTE substation operator Pat Schafer.

He has been looking forward to installing a new transformer for months, this after an explosion sparked a fire back in August.

Since then, they've been relying on a portable transformer. Live electrical wires are not the only threat out to workers, the cold is too.

"Work until you feel cold. Don't get numb. We don't want you to get frostbite. If you are cold, go in and warm up," Pat said to the workers.

The workers are encouraged to layer up and take breaks. Pat says it's tougher on him since he is not as active.

"I'm watching people so they don't get hurt because there is live equipment in the station, so it's colder for me being that I'm not physically doing things."

The DTE workers have to maintain a smooth transfer so customers won't be without much needed power on this cold, bitter day.

"Coordinated dance trying to get everything done with losing power."