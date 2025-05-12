Ecorse set to enhance Detroit River access with new boat and kayak launches

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ecorse is enhancing its waterfront appeal with improvements to attract more visitors and boost local businesses.

The city is renovating a boat launch and creating a new kayak launch along the Detroit River with the help of a $1.6 million grant from the US Department of Commerce.

The boat launch near Dingell Park will feature a new fish cleaning station, pedestrian walkways, and ADA accessibility.

A separate kayak launch is also under construction nearby.

William Perkins, a fisherman from Detroit, appreciates the convenience of fishing at Dingell Park.

"It's easily accessible, right here off of Jefferson and Southfield. I can either go down Outer Drive or go down Southfield, and I'm right here on the water," Perkins said.

Robert Austin, another Detroit resident, values the amenities available to fishermen.

"Bait store is right across the street, you don't have to go far to buy your bait. Get your good fish rails and stuff across the street. They've got bathrooms right here. A lot of places don't have bathrooms," Austin said.

Ecorse Mayor Lamar Tidwell explained that about six years ago, a study showed the city needed to capitalize on its greatest asset – the water. The West Jefferson Corridor Plan later identified recreation as one of the best ways to accomplish this.

"Other than the automobile industry, recreation is probably the next biggest revenue source in the state of Michigan," Tidwell said.

The mayor believes these improvements will have a significant impact on the community.

"Recreation is a driving force for communities. It turns communities around because now people want to get out, people want to walk, people want to do things outside," Tidwell said.

The city expects the renovated boat ramp to generate substantially more revenue than the old one, which typically brought in $65,000 to $70,000 annually. Tidwell anticipates the improvements will double that number.

Local businesses are also expecting to benefit from increased waterfront activity. Steve Bekri, owner of Riverside Coney Island in Ecorse, says his business typically sees a significant boost when weather improves.

"As soon as the weather breaks, business just picks up about 20-30 percent every year," Bekri said.

Bekri welcomes the new developments that could bring more customers to his restaurant.

"They've dumped a lot of money into this area, which is great because this area brings a lot of people to this city," Bekri said.

The boat launch is expected to open in July, with the kayak launch scheduled to open later this summer. A kayak launch has also opened at Pepper Road Park in Ecorse.

