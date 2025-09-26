Eloise Haunted House in Westland opens this weekend with two terrifying floors of scares

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — The historic Eloise Asylum in Westland is transforming into a spine-chilling haunted house experience this weekend, featuring two distinct floors of terror: The Asylum and Sub Level 1.

This marks the fifth year the nearly two-century-old asylum has operated as a haunted attraction, capitalizing on both its manufactured scares and reported paranormal activity within the building's walls.

"There is paranormal activity in the building, so we're running a haunted house in a haunted house," Fiddler said, who manages the haunted house.

Visitors can expect an immersive and interactive experience that goes beyond typical haunted attractions.

"People can expect to get scared. We're going to get close to you. We're going to touch you. We're going to get in your hair. We're going to come out from behind corners. We're going to get you from under beds," Fiddler said.

The attraction has already garnered positive reviews from early visitors and community leaders.

"Shockingly good," Annette Janik said. "If you are an aficionado of anything that is Halloween or spooky, you need to make this the place to visit this Halloween season."

Participants are expressing excitement about the experience, with some seeking maximum thrills.

"I want this place to scare the crap out of me," Steve Brak said.

Others described their experience in simple terms.

"Elated," Lori Ann said.

The haunted house recommends participants be at least 13 years old, though younger visitors may attend with parental discretion.

Management recommends purchasing tickets online in advance. The Eloise Haunted House opens this weekend and will run through November 1.

