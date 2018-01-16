EXCLUSIVE: Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp responds to son's arrest

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - One day after 7 Action News broke the story of the arrest of the son of Highland Park's Mayor, Hubert Yopp is officially responding.

In an exclusive interview, Mayor Yopp tells us his son is an outstanding parent.

"He was in some trouble, as many young people often are, years ago, but he has since turned his life around," says Mayor Yopp.

He adds, that his son had recently been released from the hospital and was prescribed medication, which officers may not have been aware of during the time of his arrest on Saturday.

Sources have previously confirmed the arrest of Gregory Yopp, who was allegedly passed out behind the wheel at Woodward and Davison, with a child in the backseat.

Also, the mayor adds that his grandson is in the custody of the child's mother.

"My son is doing an excellent job taking care of his son with help from the mother, and he is perfectly safe. There are no issues with custody."

So far, the police chief is not commenting on the status of the case, except to confirm an investigation.