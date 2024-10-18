Family, life-long customers of man killed by fake DTE workers speak out as his shop reopens

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Friday was the first day Hussein Murray's Hamtramck pawn & jewelry shop, Gold and Glitter, was open following his murder.

Inside you could feel the weight of the community's grief as life-long customer after customer stopped by to offer their condolences.

"I’ve known him since I was like 13 and I’m 33," said one customer named Darren. "Sam’s like my uncle for real, different color, different race, but that’s like my uncle for real."

David Pitts who has been a customer for 45 years said, "He would give you anything you ask for, if you didn’t have any money for something and you needed it, Sam would help you out."

Ivette Gonzalez, who has been a customer for 25 years said, "He’s just an amazing person, kind-hearted."

She said when going to talk to Murray's family, "I didn't even know how to talk to them because it’s overwhelming."

72-year-old Hussein, called "Sam" by the many who loved him, opened his Hamtramck shop in 1988 and through it built close relationships with hundreds of people.

His brother Ali Murray tells me Sam would frequently help many people out with medical bills, whatever was needed.

"The greatest man I’ve ever known," said Murray.

On October 11 police said two men came to Sam's house in Rochester Hills pretending to be DTE Energy workers, and saying they needed to check a gas leak.

Suspects posing as DTE workers kill man, duct-tape woman at home in Rochester Hills

They then allegedly murdered Sam when he led them down to the basement.

Police say they also tied up Sam's wife upstairs and one of them allegedly hit her.

Murray said he knows his brother was not around to see that, "Anyone who knew my brother knew he would eat them alive before he watched that."

37-year-old Carlos Hernandez and 39-year-old Joshua Zuazo from Dearborn have now both been charged with Sam's murder and denied bond.

RAW VIDEO: Arraignment in murder where suspects posed as DTE workers

Investigators believe the family was targeted because they owned the jewelry store.

Sam Murray was a husband, a brother, a father to three, and a grandfather to 12.

"He was the most generous, kindest man in the world," said Ali Murray.

Customers and family say he was a father to the fatherless.

A man who will not be remembered by this senseless crime, but by the hundreds of lives he made better.

"My mentor, my hero," said Ali.