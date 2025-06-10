Family of 19-year-old killed in road rage incident still seeking justice months later

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of Rawan Baseti is still waiting for justice nearly four months after the 19-year-old was fatally shot in a road rage incident in Dearborn.

Police say Rawan followed a white Chrysler on February 21 to obtain its license plate after it cut off her Jeep. Near Tireman and West Morrow Circle, the suspect fired multiple shots, killing her.

"She just loves the first letter of her name. And that camera was with her whenever there was an event. She liked photography," said Mahdie Baseti, Rawan's brother.

Mahdie showed 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed some of his sister's personal belongings, including her keychain. "It never left her side," he said.

Nearly four months after the shooting, friends and family members, including Rawan's brother Hani and father, Mohamad, are still grieving her loss.

"No matter who you are, she would help you whether she knew you or she didn't, and for someone to take a life, we have a lot of hope in here, but - just it's gone," said Hani.

Mohamad expressed his desire for justice: "I just want to see these people behind bars. She have a whole, whole bunch of friends. And everybody got hurt, not just us."

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin says the case remains under investigation.

"There is a big difference between what we know and what we can prove in court. And so we want to make sure that we bring forward a very comprehensive, thorough investigation and don't leave any stone unturned," said Shahin.

The police chief believes community members may have crucial information about the case.

"I believe that there's information out there. There's people in this community that know what happened. There are friends that knew what happened or family members. I'm asking them to come forward so that we can finally bring justice for Rawan and her family," he said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The family told Faraz that on the night of the shooting, Rawan was returning home after birthday shopping with two friends at the Target in Allen Park. The two friends escaped uninjured while Rawan was pronounced dead at the scene.



When asked what he misses most about his daughter, Mohamad said, "Every time I miss her, I just go to the cemetery to the grave and just sit in there. That's all I can do."

The family recently observed two Islamic holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, without Rawan's presence. Her birthday also passed on June 2.

"It feels like you have a hollow heart," said Hani, describing the emptiness during these celebrations.

Mahdie referred to his sister as "the success of my family."

"Out of all of my dad's kids, she had the best grades. She had the sweetest heart. She was so, so smart," he said.

A week before Rawan's tragic death, she bought her parents a trip to Mecca for an Islamic pilgrimage. After her passing, Rawan's parents made the trip in honor of their daughter's memory.

On February 21, around 7 p.m., as Rawan was about to leave home, she asked her mother if she loved her. When her mother confirmed that she did, Rawan gave her a book (pictured below) that she had made on Mother's Day when she was 10 years old, listing reasons why she loved her mom.

Rawan's mother still doesn't know why she gave her the book, but it's the last thing she received from her daughter. Rawan's mother holds the book every day as she mourns her daughter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Dearborn Police to help the Baseti family find closure.

