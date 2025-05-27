Family seeks answers after 81-year-old grandmother killed in hit-and-run

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of Sandra Bacon is searching for answers after the 81-year-old grandmother was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident in Brownstown last week.

Hit-and-run tragedy takes Brownstown Township grandmother

Police found Bacon with significant injuries near the center turn lane on Dix-Toledo Highway around 9:45 p.m. last Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"You just want to know, like, why did you drive off. You know or like what was the situation, I guess, because we have our own questions, and like knowing who or what happened might give us answers," said Ashley Mitchell, Bacon's granddaughter.

Mitchell described her grandmother as a vibrant woman in good health who frequently crossed the busy road near her senior living facility.

"Just because you're 81 does not make you dead. You are allowed to do what you want with your life. There are a lot of stores around, there are places to eat around," Mitchell said.

The family is struggling to cope with the sudden loss during what should be a holiday weekend.

"She liked to dance. She was a very sassy, outgoing person, she'd tell you like it is," Mitchell said.

"It was shock, it was a shock because she's a healthy person and it's just kinda one of those things where it happens so sudden like that it's kind of just like a slap in the face," she added.

Both the family and local residents have raised concerns about poor lighting in the area where the accident occurred.

"There is definitely things that the city needs to do in that area to, like, light it up for, so that this does not happen again," Mitchell said.

Gerry Reason, who lives on the street, echoed those safety concerns.

"It's a busy area and there are people that come out of here and they go down that middle lane in their wheelchairs and they go to that store and I know that this area right here is not lit up at night," Reason said.

As police continue their investigation, Mitchell has a message for the driver who fled the scene.

"If it was an accident, I have no idea. I don't know what the situation was, I don't know what their situation was, but regardless, like come forward and just take responsibility," she said.

Brownstown police are working with the Downriver crash team, collecting evidence and asking anyone with information to contact them.

