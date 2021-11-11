Father of 6-year-old girl killed in Dearborn hit and run shares message to drivers

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn have arrested an 18-year-old man who is believed to be the driver that hit and killed a 6-year-old girl on Sunday.

The man turned himself into police Wednesday after a 3-day search for information.

While the search for the suspect is now over, the pain from this tragedy is still being felt by not just the family, but the entire Dearborn community.

“She’s your daughter, she’s your soul,” said the girl's father, Haidar Al Fawadi.

Haidar's daughter, 6-year-old Batoul Al Fawadi, had an infectious smile that meant the world to her 7 siblings and to Haidar as well

“I keep saying her name by accident," Haidar said. "Every time I want to call one of her sisters or brothers, her name pops up.”

The kids were playing at Grandma’s house Sunday when Batoul’s 9 and 11-year-old siblings called her across the street to help get their ball from under a parked car. Once Batoul got the ball, she went to run back across the street to her Grandma's house when she was hit and killed by an oncoming car. It happened right in front of her two older siblings.

“They've been crying, they’ve been thinking it's all their fault," Haidar said. "I told them you know, that’s how life is. Don’t blame it on yourself.”

The driver of the car never stopped. Haider rushed over to the house and was at the hospital when Batoul was pronounced dead.

“You've been with this kid since the day they were born, you see this kid every day, you play with them, and all of a sudden they’re gone,” Haidar said.

After 3 days, the suspect who was 18-years-old turned himself into police. Batoul’s father says mistakes happen but urges other drivers to slow down. Especially on streets where kids live.

“My daughter, nothing will bring her back," Haidar said. "But it’s for the future and other kids and even adults, just to be safe and for the drivers to pay attention... It might save your life. It might save you from going to jail.”