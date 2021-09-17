Flat Rock town hall heats up over Ford fuel spill

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the beginning of the town hall, there were about 100 people impacted by the fuel spill in Flat Rock letting officials feel the heat, especially mayor Mark Hammond.

"Report it to the email? is this a joke?" yelled one woman who did not identify herself.

"Your ongoing concerns will be addressed," replied Flat Rock Mayor Mark Hammond.

"Wait until we vote you out!" yelled the woman who did not identify herself.

Folks are now voicing their health concerns about the fallout over the fuel spill. State, federal, and local agencies are trying to answer questions from frustrated homeowners and renters. Some of those questions remain unanswered.

One woman says she runs a small woman's boutique business and the fuel spill has been impacting her sales.

"I've been doing this for five years. This is my baby. This is what I do full time. I've lost 3,000 dollars in revenue in two weeks, and I want answers from Ford Motor Company," said resident Meghan McGill

That fuel spill happened at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant on August 30th. The leak has since been stopped, and now the sewer systems have been cleared. But now, questions about the long-term impacts of being exposed the fumes are being asked but not answered.

The biggest question on many people's minds was why hasn't Ford set up an account for those impacted by the benzine levels?

"I want to know when we were exposed, I want to know why we aren't included, and I want this fund set up again, as she said. It's not a matter of if. It's when our kids or us going to have cancer," said a woman impacted by the fuel spill

Ford says they've been sending out gift cards, hotel vouchers, and now soon, those impacted by the gas leak will be getting $500 checks in the mail.

Ford is trying to answer the best it can, saying that they are sorry that this happened and working hard to get this resolved.

"Can Ford Motor Company promise the residents of Flat Rock and the people that have been impacted that this will never happen again?" 7 Action News Reporter Peter Maxwell asked.

"That's what we are working on, and that work continues with our partners at EGLE and the EPA at the plant to make sure that doesn't happen again," said Vice President of Environment and Safety Engineering Ford Motor Company Bob Holycross.