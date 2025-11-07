Flight cancellations hit Detroit Metro Airport as government shutdown forces FAA to reduce capacity

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — About 4% of flights were canceled at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday as the Federal Aviation Administration announced it is reducing flight capacity due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The FAA is cutting flights to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers who have not been paid since the shutdown began and to maintain safety for travelers. A shortage of controllers has developed over the past month.

I spent the day at Metro Airport checking in with travelers about their concerns amid the uncertainty.

"This is our first trip with the kids, so hearing that flights might be closed today was stressful," said Kara Lougheed, a traveler from Rochester who is heading to Disney World in Orlando with her children.

Lougheed said she's more worried about her return flight from Florida.

"I like being in control, and it's out of our control, so we are just going to get there and see what happens," she said.

Detroit resident Jennifer Velker, who travels frequently for her medical sales job, expressed concerns about work-related delays.

"I travel with a large team of 52 all over the country, and my whole team was pretty worried that we would have some delays or cancellations," Velker said.

"We are on a strict timeline when it comes to work, can't exactly be late to the hospitals," she added.

The president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said in a statement on Friday that controllers are working under intense conditions.

"Many controllers work mandatory overtime, up to 6 days a week and 10 hours a day. While their intense schedules leave little room to take on second jobs, some find themselves considering gig work to pay their bills," the statement read.

Some travelers are taking proactive measures. Janet Firestone moved her flight from Metro Airport to Charleston, South Carolina, by one day.

"I got an alert from Delta that they're may be changes with flights, and I was supposed to fly out tomorrow, so I talked to the agent, and they suggested I fly out today to beat the craziness that may happen," Firestone said.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline intends to notify passengers at least one day in advance if their flights are canceled. Travelers are advised to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

