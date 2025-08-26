Former Wayne County prosecutor talks about fallout from Hamtramck investigation report

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A comprehensive investigation report substantiates several serious allegations against Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri, including driving a city vehicle after drinking alcohol and handing a loaded gun to a civilian volunteer with instructions to put it to someone's head.



The 59-page report, conducted by law firm Miller Johnson and hired by the city, also alleges Altaheri pressured officers to help in a custody dispute and reduced another officer's discipline in exchange for the destruction of evidence.

"Those are very serious allegations, and, if true, I would imagine the Wayne County Prosecutor's office is going to take a deep dive into these things," said Todd Flood, a former Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor.

Flood praised the investigation's thoroughness.

"Thorough, detailed, excellent!" Flood said. "They give corroborating evidence to the extent that they can."

The report also found Officer David Adamczyk abused overtime, violated stolen property policies, and recorded other officers. While most allegations against City Manager Max Garbarino weren't substantiated, the report shows poor judgment, including delaying action on misconduct claims against Altaheri and Adamczyk.

All three individuals are currently on administrative leave.

Attorneys dispute report's validity

Representing Altaheri, attorney Amir Makled alleges that leaking the confidential report on the city's website before it was removed was a political move that prevents his client from due process.

"The chief tried to raise some awareness to some of the misdeeds that's happening within the department. And the moment he raised the issues to the city manager about an officer named David Adamczyk, he was placed on administrative leave instead of the other guy," Makled said.

Attorney Jon Marko, representing both Garbarino and Adamczyk, argues the report is incomplete.

"These reports are done at the request and the payment of the employer, and when we get into litigation, and we actually start putting people under oath, taking depositions, the report doesn't hold up as a litigation process," Marko said.

Makled criticized the report's scope.

"That report is very one-sided; it doesn't say one positive thing about what he did for that department and how he has improved it," Makled said.

Broader implications for the department

Flood believes the report may question the police department's integrity during Altaheri's tenure.

"This has opened up Pandora's box to look into the department. And I can imagine all of the people that have been convicted of crimes, potentially, are going to look into who investigated the case, was the chief involved or one of his colleagues, and did he put the finger on the scale, and tip it one way or the other," Flood said.

The Hamtramck City Council is expected to address the investigation findings during its meeting. Mixed opinions persist in the community about whether Altaheri will be reinstated following the report's release.

