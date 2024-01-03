Garden City shooting survivors look at life through a different lens

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — 48-year-old Antoine Williams is the owner of MFers seasonings and sauces in Plymouth.

"It stands for More Flavors," said Antoine.

A business Antoine launched in 2018.

"You can find my no-salt seasonings and my great BBQ sauces," said Antoine.

But today is Antoine's first full day back at the store, meeting customers.

"What you've experienced, there is no word. I would have done the same thing," said a customer.

Last week, the morning after Christmas, Antoine was at this gas station in Garden City when he witnessed a car crash and rushed to render aid. But to his surprise, one of the drivers shot the Good Samaritan twice. The 37-year-old male from Hamtramck even fired indiscriminately at other innocent bystanders before rushing inside the gas station to target Antoine again.

"Yes, I still have bullet fragments in my cheek and ear. The doctors are not ready to take them out yet," said Antoine.

"I see you have a family picture there, do you look at it differently now?" asked 7 Action News.

"Yes, Because I shouldn't be here. There are ten different situations in which I should have been gone. But I'm here to talk about it," said Antoine.

The shooter was shot and killed by the police. Since December 26th, Antoine hasn't driven by the area. But things are different for gas station clerk Carol Williams. The grandmother of six says since that fateful day, she hasn't slept.

"How are you able to come back here and work a week later, after nearly losing your life?" asked 7 Action News.

"I worked the day after. Everyone was like you should take that time off, and I said I can't let that fear take over my life," said Carol.

Carol was hiding behind one of the shelves at the back when the shooter was trying to aim at Antoine. A moment Carol says still haunts her. But what Carol says makes it worse are social media comments like calling for a boycott of the gas station, saying she should have locked the doors and done more to protect Antoine.

"Should I have risked my own life?! You know, like Mr. Williams, he was shot in the face, and he came here. He was scared. We're all scared. Once he realized there was a gun, he wanted to get away from that gun. I knew there was a man out there I wanted to get away from. I wanted to get away; I kept thinking of him screaming, please help me! The shooter terrified me. And left me terrified; the shooter made me feel like a coward, you know, helpless. It's the worst feeling ever.

Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, Michigan State Police are still trying to piece together the motive behind the shooting.

