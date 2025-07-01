Gaza teen continues to recover in metro Detroit after losing family, leg in bombing

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 14-year-old boy from Gaza is making remarkable progress in his recovery after surviving a bombing that killed his family and left him severely injured.

Mohammed Eid is one of four children from Gaza, through Dubai, who were brought to Michigan in April through the nonprofit Heal Palestine's Global Healing Program. While two of the children have since moved to other states for continued treatment, Mohammed remains in metro Detroit, where he continues his rehabilitation.

"He needed help standing, he needed help walking, I still had to hold his hand," said his therapist, Abdullah Mrech, describing his condition upon arrival.

Now, just two months later, Mohammed is not only walking but kicking a soccer ball with Mrech at Max Pro Rehabilitation.

"Playing soccer and being able to walk and do these things is something that all kids should be able to do without any trouble," Mrech said.

There are still things Mrech is working with Mohammed on, like walking up and down stairs quickly, hip mobility, and agility. Mohammed wants to be able to run and play soccer again.

"It was like the biggest blessing I could have asked for, like to be, I'm so grateful to have been able to watch him through the process, and I just wish that I'm able to see throughout the whole thing and see him be as functional as possible," said Mrech.

Despite his progress, Mohammed carries deep emotional and physical scars. When his home in Gaza was bombed, he lost nearly everything, including his parents, siblings, and childhood.

"He's the sweetest kid. He's a very normal 14-year-old kid with an injury, with a trauma, with a lot of loss," said Wisal Samaha, Mohammed's host mom.

Samaha revealed that Mohammed was once an active child before the bombing.

"He was playing soccer every day in the neighborhood with his friend, I mean a typical kid, full of life and full of energy, said Samaha.

FULL INTERVIEW: Wisal Samaha talks about caring for Mohammad Eid

Now, she says, Mohammed won't wear shorts.

"He has to deal with this with so much resilience, with so much positivity, with so much strength," Samaha said. She added that his faith has inspired hers.

Mohammed is receiving both medical care and counseling.

Max Pro Rehabilitation, which has provided physical therapy services free of charge in partnership with Heal Palestine, says he is the third child from Gaza that the center has helped.

"We are indebted to them for life, seeing their resilience, their fight. Just them being a kid. It just inspires us to do more," said Mohammed Elhassan, occupational therapist and president of Max Pro Rehab.

His foot still being mangled and his family thousands of miles away, but Mohammed has a simple message for those hearing his story. He doesn't want what happened to him to happen to any more children.

"His message is for the war to end," said Samaha.

Steve Sosebee, Founder and Executive Director of Heal Palestine, says they are still looking for help with medical care for his foot so that he can move forward with his care.

"We unfortunately were not able to find anyone in the Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Detroit area who are able to offer him the orthopedic surgery he needed on a charitable basis. So we're looking for treatment facilities for him in other areas of the country that would uh provide him the care he needs. Um, so hopefully, um we'll be able to arrange that in the coming weeks and get him to the next phase of treatment," said Steve Sosebee.

Sosebee says the three other children are progressing as well.



11-year-old Lana went to Florida, got a prosthetic limb, and is back in Egypt with her mother, waiting for the border to reopen to return to family in Gaza.

7-year-old Saher went to Cleveland, where he had to have his other leg amputated. He battled a severe bone infection and is expected to be released from care next week, receive prosthetic limbs, and then begin to learn to walk again.

12-year-old Whaheed, who lost a leg, arm, and eye, received care in Flint, Michigan, and is walking again.

