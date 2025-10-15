Grosse Pointe Farms man charged with sexually assaulting teen while on tether for separate crime

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 51-year-old Grosse Pointe Farms man is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was the daughter of a family friend. The disturbing allegations become even more troubling as investigators say Dwayne Howell was wearing a tether for a completely different crime at the time of the alleged assault.

The case dates back to May 28, when Howell allegedly picked up the victim from her school in Detroit. Police say he later took the girl to his home in Grosse Pointe Farms and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

"It is disturbing to know that somebody would do this to such a young victim. We did capture him. Is that ever going to make the situation better? No. This is something the victim is going to have to live with for the rest of her life," said Detective Roger Wierszewski of the Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety.

Detective Wierszewski described it as one of the more disturbing cases he has had to investigate. When the distraught child was brought back home by the suspect, her family immediately called police.

"We were able to get a search warrant; everything that the victim had told her father was exactly what we found when we did the search warrant of the home, at which time we did take DNA," Wierszewski said.

After months of investigation and waiting for DNA evidence results, Howell was taken into custody this week. He appeared before Judge Charles Berschback on Wednesday, pleading not guilty to six charges, including criminal sexual conduct.

Howell's attorney, Mohammed Nasser, says he cannot speak on the case at length but wants the court to give his client a chance to fully explain his case.

"Very simply, I think my client's being demonized as it relates to this particular allegation. It's significant, but in this great country under the great constitution, there's presumption of innocence," Nasser said.

Court records show that in 2021, Howell was also charged with assault with intent to murder. That case is still going through the courts, but Howell was released on a $50,000 bond with 10 percent cash surety. He was on a tether when this most recent alleged crime occurred.

"If somebody's on a tether and they're willing to commit this crime, what else are they willing to do?" Wierszewski asked.

On Wednesday, Judge Berschback placed Howell on a $200,000 cash surety bond with no 10 percent option. He remains at the Wayne County Jail.

If convicted, Howell could spend the rest of his life in prison.

