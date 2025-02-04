Grosse Pointe Farms police warn porch pirates are targeting FedEx iPhone deliveries

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Farms police are asking residents to be on alert after several package thefts of new Apple iPhones.

Doorbell camera footage from Irene Sun shows a brazen "porch pirate" walking up to her porch and taking a package that had just been delivered.

"Somebody walked up to our porch, knew exactly where it was, took it, and left our house with that," Sun recounted. "My dogs going nuts, neighbors nearby, my dog walker just a few seconds away on the Ring camera."

That package contained a brand-new Apple iPhone, and the suspect sped away in a dark-colored Jeep Renegade.

"They were very bold and didn't have a care in the world," Sun noted. "They knew exactly where the package was at. I don't know if there's a problem in the Apple systems or within FedEx, but there's definitely a problem somewhere."

Immediately after the theft, Irene reported the incident to Grosse Pointe Farms police.

Detective Roger Wierszewski explained the situation, stating, "Right now, what we believe is it's multiple different people working different areas, and it's been going on since, we believe, November."

Wierszewski elaborated on how the suspects operate, saying, "The suspects are tracking the phones. Unknown how at this point. Once the phone is dropped off, they confront the FedEx delivery driver with the person's name who was supposed to get the item, as well as the tracking number, or they'll run up to the porch and take the item off the porch."

Since December 1, seven iPhones from FedEx have been stolen right after being delivered. Police confirm that this is a problem not only in Michigan but across the country.

As of now, the Grosse Pointe Farms police have made one arrest in this string of stolen iPhones.

In one alarming case, a thief made a threatening statement to a FedEx driver, telling them, "The phone was not worth his or her life and to hand it over."

Irene Sun expressed her concerns, stating, "It is concerning. We live there because it's safe. We know our neighbors, and we watch out for each other, and these people aren't scared of anything happening."

In response to the rising issue of porch piracy, FedEx issued a statement saying,

At FedEx, safety is central to everything we do. With bad actors growing increasingly sophisticated, the shipping industry has been proactively working with customers and law enforcement to address the rise of porch piracy. We constantly adapt our processes and use innovative technologies to protect drivers and packages. This includes continually monitoring the integrity and confidentiality of customer information.



We also have rigorous safety and security programs in place and regularly remind our team members of the importance of both personal and package safety. This includes remaining vigilant when delivering a package and immediately reporting any unusual activity.



Our goal is to ensure a secure and reliable experience for everyone, and we encourage any customer who believes a shipment has been stolen to immediately contact local law enforcement.

Police are advising residents to take precautions with their deliveries, such as having packages held for delivery, requesting that packages be signed for, or having them sent to a secure pickup facility.

Irene has a clear message for the thieves: "You stink. Go get a job and buy your own things."

If you know anything about these thefts, you're asked to call the Grosse Pointe Farms police at 313-885-2100.