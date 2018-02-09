Grosse Pointe Park hardware store thriving as rough winter continues

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - While many schools and stores are closed because of the winter storm, one shop is open for business.

Richard Becker co-owns Pointe Hardware.

"We had a line at the door this morning looking for salt and shovels."

The shop in Grosse Pointe Park has been selling out winter supplies all season. Because the demand is so high, they have to restock their shelves every week.

He said, "Making sure that we have salt and shovels and the things that people will need."

Pointe Hardware has a variety of salt that works for different temperatures.

Since this winter has been so cold, they are out of stock of the big bags of ice melt that work when the temps are -25 F and it's on a manufacturer backorder.

"Because it's colder, people are looking more for calcium chloride, potassium chlorine, magnesium chloride."

These items weren't so popular last year when we had a mild winter. Becker says it's still a win-win because that means customers were buying other things in his store.

"Without the snow, people are doing projects, it was a little milder, so people were doing things around the house instead of shoveling snow."

So, who still needs a shovel at this point in Winter? Jamie Brock just moved here but the movers haven't brought his stuff just yet.

"I was not too thrilled when I opened my garage this morning and couldn't get out of my driveway," Brock said.

So, he and other customers made it a point to visit Pointe Hardware.