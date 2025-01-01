Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods modernize law enforcement with license plate readers

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The five Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods are set to install new state-of-the-art license plate readers in the coming weeks. The initiative aims to enhance police monitoring and response capabilities while aiding in ongoing investigations.

The Grosse Pointe Public Safety Foundation has successfully raised over $300,000 to fund the installation of these license plate readers, which are expected to play a crucial role in combating crime, including vehicle thefts.

Some, however, say it's a controversial tool, which has sparked mixed reactions.

Katy Wereley, a resident of Grosse Pointe Park, expressed her concerns about the rising crime.

“Everybody's cars are getting broken into, and if you have a Jeep, say goodbye to it because it's only a matter of time before it gets stolen,” said Wereley.

Her own Jeep, which was locked and contained art supplies for school children, was stolen, adding to her distress following a recent cancer diagnosis.

Former Grosse Pointe Farms' Public Safety Director Dan Jensen, now the Executive Director of the Grosse Pointe Public Safety Foundation, emphasized the importance of these license plate readers.

“We are behind on these, and a lot of communities already have them," he says. "It will definitely enhance the enforcement capacities of the cities when it comes to crime investigations and prevention.”

There will be five license plate readers installed in each of the Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods, with some residents expressing support while others voice their opposition.

“I didn't know it was coming. Maybe I could have said something before it became a real thing, but I don't see the need for it,” said Garett Jihad.

Some, like Alex Fedirko, are for the license plate readers.

“If it helps with theft reduction, that is a good thing, I guess,” he says.

As for Katy, she is still navigating the fall out of her car being found completely stripped near Chandler Park. She hopes for a change in the community.

“Please stop stealing our cars," she says. "It was the last thing we needed to worry about."

