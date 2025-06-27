Hamtramck eliminates parking meters in hopes of boosting local business

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Starting July 1, parking in Hamtramck will be free as the city council voted not to renew its contract with Municipal Parking Services, the company that has operated the city's meters since 2021.

"Just makes it easier for the customers, and a lot of the meters weren't working properly," said Dan Tatarian, owner of Showtime Clothing on Joseph Campau Avenue.

Tatarian believes free parking will be good for business throughout the city.

"It will bring a lot more people because a lot of people called me and said they're not coming in because of the tickets they were getting," Tatarian said.

Just down the street from Showtime Clothing is Joy Thrift store, where Hamtramck resident Ahmed Ashour works.

Ashour says the meters were confusing to many residents.

"A lot of our community, most of them probably just moved here or they don't speak the language very well, and so it's probably their first encounter with a meter," Ashour said.

The city council's decision means Hamtramck will lose approximately $200,000 in revenue when free parking begins next month.

"Obviously, free parking has its own challenges that the residents, the businesses and the city will have to deal with and we'll have to address the concerns and issues," said Aamir Ahsan, acting city manager for Hamtramck.

Despite the revenue loss, city officials hope the change will stimulate economic activity.

"We are hoping this will result in more business and more customers coming in," Ahsan said.

Tatarian shares that optimism, looking beyond just immediate customer traffic.

"I hope a lot of independent businesses come in," Tatarian said.

