Human remains found in Rouge River identified as missing Wayne woman

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne police say they have identified human remains found in the Lower Rouge River near Pershing Street as a 56-year-old woman who had been missing for 2 months.

Investigators say dental records confirmed the body was Rosalind Taylor, a Wayne woman who was reported missing by her family on August 18, 2024, after she did not return home. She was last seen in the downtown area of Wayne on the day she was reported missing. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police say the body was discovered after someone kayaking reported finding what looked like decomposed human remains tangled along the embankment on Wednesday around 5:15 p.m.

STORY FIRE Photography Michigan State Police on scene Thursday

Police responded to the river and confirmed what the person saw was the upper torso of a human. A recovery effort began and on Thursday morning, additional remains including the lower half of the body were pulled by the Michigan State Police Marine Service Team.

The body was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office to be investigated.

WXYZ-TV The Rouge River in Wayne, where the body parts were found

Residents in the tight-knit neighborhood near John R Street and Pershing Street are feeling uneasy, as the Rouge River flows right through their backyards.

“To think that like this happened that close to us and with this many people in the neighborhood, the kids and all that, is kind of weird and scary," Corey Ingram, who lives in the area, said.

What neighbors are also disturbed by is that this specific area of the river is frequented by children who play in the water.

They just want to know how this happened, so they can move on.

"It is quite a shock," neighbor Rodney Severance said.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lt. Springer at 734-721-1414, ext. 1503, or by email at tspringer@cityofwayne.com and say it’s related to the human remains case.