'I have value.' Pro-life Michiganders celebrate overturning of Roe V. Wade

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — While many people say human rights are being taken away, others say human life is now protected.

Today people across our state are celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe. V Wade.

About a dozen people stand outside of Planned Parenthood in Livonia. But this Friday, they were not protesting.

“We are celebrating,” says Lynn Mills the director of Pro-life Michigan.

For many, the fight to ban abortions is personal.

“I have value,” says Ken Crider.

Eight years before Roe V. Wade passed Crider says his birth mother was homeless with a one-year-old daughter when she became pregnant with him.

“I feel today I am here only because she had two options to keep me or give me up for adoption and she choose the ladder,” says Crider.

“If it wasn’t for the 1931 law I wouldn’t be here,” says Mills who claims her mother sought out an abortion when she was pregnant with her.

Mills says the 1931 law that is still on the books in Michigan today, made the procedure illegal. Her mother decided to carry out her pregnancy because she feared for her health.

“Now look at me, I am a human being I have value I have a husband and four children, and please look at me and tell me I should not be here.”

Celebrations continued in Lansing.

Christen Pollo with Citizens for Women and Children say their victory lap is not complete.

“We are so excited about this first step about protecting human rights for all human beings, but it is just a first step.”

Right now abortions are still legally being performed in Michigan and pro-choice activists are collecting signatures to get the right to abortions on the November ballot.