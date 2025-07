INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police are on the scene of a triple shooting in the area of Colgate Street and Inkster Road.

Police say all three people have been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

They also say they are searching for a suspect, but no details have been released.

No other information has been released about the situation.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.