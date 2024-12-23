Investigation continues as 15-year-old remains in critical condition after being hit by car

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old Fordson High School student remains in critical condition 4 days after being hit by an SUV in Dearborn on Ford and Schaffer.

7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed spoke to the teen's family this morning as the girl was going into surgery. The family said that they moved here from Yemen 6 months ago for a better life, and right now, all they are doing is praying for the girl's life.

The police say the crash is still being investigated, and security footage is playing a major role.

The owner of NJ Diamonds, Zouher Abdel-Hak, showed 7 News Detroit the horrific video, but out of privacy concerns and a request from the police not to share, Zouher agreed to explain to me what his cameras captured last Friday at 7:36 am.

"We saw the two sisters crossing the road on this side, stopping here and waiting for the pedestrian signal to turn green for them. When it did, which basically meant the traffic light turned red on Ford Road, and that's when they start crossing," said Faraz.

"Yes, all the cars on the eastbound stopped, expect for the car on the farthest east lane, kept going at full speed, and hit one of the two girls. And I don't know how far the body flew in the air. And the other sister was lucky because she was one foot behind her sister," said Zouher.

Dearborn Police Department confirmed that the investigation so far reveals that the 19-year-old driver ran the light, and speed also appears to be a contributing factor. At the same time, the victim and her sister followed the pedestrian rules.

"Unfortunately, this happens every week at this intersection in front of our store," said Zouher.

Police data shows the areas where traffic crashes have been reported in the city, including Ford and Schaefer. Last year, there were nearly 3,500 traffic crashes across Dearborn, and as 2024 comes to an end, sadly, this year's number appears to be similar to last year.

"So we are really thinking outside the box, and what we can be doing to help deter speeding reckless drivers. In fact, in 2024, we will be issuing more tickets in 2024 than any year, than the preceding decade," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Hammoud says various road safety measures are already in place, including light-up stop signs, as well as speed humps. Now, the mayor is calling for a thorough traffic study to assess the intersection where the girl was hit.

"The majority of citations issued for speeding are young males between the ages of 16 and 24. So we are doing our part, and now we also need parents to step up as well," said Mayor Hammoud.

"What would that look like, parents taking accountability?" asked Faraz.

"If you have a new driver, there is no reason for you to purchase a high-horsepower vehicle for them. If your young driver is coming home with tints around the whole vehicle, ask them for what purpose?" said Mayor Hammoud.

Meanwhile, Cpl Dan Bartok says people can expect more police presence around the intersection and other areas with a zero-tolerance policy.

"Our traffic enforcement ranges from targeted traffic enforcement patrols to where we will have plain cloth officers spotting violations and calling them out to marked units," Cpl Dan Bartok, Dearborn Police Department.

Now, the driver, who is also a resident of Dearborn, has not been charged yet, but police will forward the case to the prosecutor's office soon.

Meanwhile, sources say the investigation is looking into several factors, including tints on the vehicle, how alert was the driver as he was headed home after his night shift at a gas station, and the sisters were also wearing dark clothing.