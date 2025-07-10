Judge orders Northville to reopen downtown streets within days

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Wayne County judge has ruled that Northville must reopen its downtown streets to traffic by July 15, ending a two-year legal battle over the controversial street closures.

The judge ordered the removal of retractable bollards that have blocked parts of Center and Main streets in the downtown social district, calling the street closures illegal.

"The premise of the whole matter was that they violated both the constitutional and the state rights of our members and the residents of Northville by taking up the streets, and that was affirmed by the judge," Joseph Corriveau, attorney and co-counsel for Let's Open Northville, said.

The court granted a permanent injunction, ruling that closures were arbitrary and lacked a legitimate governmental purpose post-pandemic and were a violation of property rights.

The closure began as a pandemic measure but evolved into a seasonal tradition to enhance the social district. It was set to last until November, with businesses like Center Street Grille investing money into their outdoor spaces.

"I had hoped that we would be able to just continue this until the end of the season because it's difficult for the businesses, particularly the restaurants, because they've got their tables out front, everything is set, they've got their flowers and everything looking nice, and now all of a sudden it all has to change," said Margene Buckhave, owner of Stampeddler.

The city now has just days to comply with the ruling. City Manager George Lahanas said in a statement that they will work to comply with the order:

The City of Northville has received a decision in the Let's Open Northville v. City of Northville lawsuit on downtown street closing. We are carefully reviewing the decision requiring the City to reopen the downtown streets as we consider our next steps. Although we are disappointed with the ruling, we will fully comply with the Court's order. We are communicating with our downtown businesses that utilize the streets during the spring and summer to provide guidance. We are also reviewing our summer calendar of special community events to determine what, if any action, needs to be taken based on the decision. We will continue to keep you informed as we move forward.

Kate Knight, Executive Director of the Downtown Northville Development Authority, said visitors won't notice a difference despite the changes.

Knight added that all 45-plus events will proceed as planned, and they're working with businesses to inform them and transition to platform dining within parking spaces. Knight says that process was already in place and utilized for 10 years.

"We have a kit of parts that we'll implement in the meantime, to comply with this quick turnaround to open for vehicular traffic, but we're really undaunted by the challenge of accommodating for our downtown business," Knight said.

The ruling says that city can still close streets for festivals, parades, and special events, which is exactly how some community members and business owners prefer it.

"They'll have much freer access. They'll have much more available parking. There'll be less congestion in the residential areas that was going around the central business district," said Dennis Engerer, owner of Northville Physical Rehabilitation.

Engerer says clients had difficulty getting to his business, and was among the business owners who testified in court.

Others are waiting to find out whether the city of Northville will file an appeal. The city has not confirmed that with 7 News Detroit.

