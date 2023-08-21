Livonia twins safe and back with parents after being abducted from a hotel sparking an Amber Alert

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2-week-old twins Montana and Matthew Bridges are safe and back with their parents. The family confirmed the news with 7 Action News over the phone.

An Amber Alert was triggered around 5:45 Monday morning after the Livonia Police Department received a call about the babies being abducted from a Quality Inn in Plymouth. The FBI and Michigan State Police were also brought in for the search.

But at 9:30 am they were dropped off at Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct. Without revealing who dropped the boys off, the police say Montana and Matthew were rushed to the Children's Hospital for further evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing and there are several unanswered questions.

7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed spoke to the family to try and piece the puzzle.

The twin's grandma and auntie, Yvette McDonald and Tanisha Bridges, say the unexpected happened on Saturday when the father, Calvin Bridges, opened the house door to unknown men who came looking for the mother, Joslyn Morgan.

"We are here for Jas Morgan, so when he said she is sleeping, they left, and moments later, people came in ski masks trying to break into the house," said Tanisha.

"That's the reason why she ended up at the hotel because she didn't feel safe after that happened," Yvette.

It's not clear how Calvin defused the situation. Still, the family believes those unknown men rode in the same Jeep Grand Cherokee that was driven by the two women who allegedly abducted the twins the next day and are also believed to be the mother's acquaintances.

"The mother supposedly befriended these two ladies on Facebook, saying she needed help with clothes and diapers, which I don't understand that because I took a ton of stuff and I know other people have," said Yvette.

Sunday night, around 10:30, the twins were reported as abducted. Yvette says before the babies were handed to Detroit Police, Joslyn received text messages from the two women.

"The ones I saw and witnessed said they would return the babies to the police station. And there was another text saying I have my own kids, why would I want to kidnap your kids," said Yvette.

"My brother has no beef with nobody," said Tanisha.

Meanwhile, the police need your help. If you have any information about the Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate EHD 1130 or the incident, please call either Detroit or Livonia police.