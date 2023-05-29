Man speeding away from party kills one woman with truck, critically injures another before hiding in the woods

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 43-year-old Detroit man who struck two women with a pickup truck, ran away from the crash on foot, and tried to hide in nearby woods, could soon face charges stemming from the deadly crash.

Sumpter Township Police said the man was driving recklessly when he was leaving a large party on Sumpter Road near Willow Road Sunday just before 8:30 pm.

Witnesses said he was speeding as he fishtailed and struck the two women who were leaving the same party.

Beer cans popped out of the truck when it stopped after hitting a tree, pinning one of the women under the vehicle.

Neighbors who called 911 later describe being traumatized by what they witnessed.

When first responders arrived, they were able to rush one victim, a 39-year-old New Jersey woman, to a nearby hospital, but they were unable to get the other woman out from under the truck.

A group of men who had been at the party tried but were unable to lift the vehicle due to its apparent positioning against the tree.

The woman who was pinned was later pronounced dead on the scene. She's been identified as a 49-year-old from Illinois.

About three hours after the deadly crash, the driver was arrested in the woods with the assistance of a drone unit from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office equipped with infrared technology.

Some neighbors said they feared a tragic crash like Sunday's was bound to happen because of the large parties that take place at the house.

"They (residents) have always been nice. It's just their parties that they have are out of control and very dangerous," said one neighbor.

The issues include reckless driving, speeding, and illegal parking along Sumpter Road that make visibility difficult for other drivers entering and exiting driveways.

7 Action News spoke to the organizer of the parties. He said he operates the events as a business under the name "El Rancho Campesino." He said he obtains permits from the township to hold his events that include horse racing.

He said people bring their own food and alcohol and that there were over 400 people at Sunday's party which he describes as family-oriented.

The organizer, who declined an on-camera interview, added that there is "no way" he can identify one person who is going to be a problem, but that he's not sure if he'll have another event due to the tragedy.

Some neighbors want the township to take action to make sure he isn't able to hold another large event again.

One woman who lives nearby said, "I don't even want to be here if they're not going to do something about this."

Sumpter Township Chief of Police Eric Luke said the only issue they've had with the parties is vehicles parked on the shoulder of the road.

Chief Luke added that this appears to have been the biggest event so far at the location and they will be working to ensure no other events of this magnitude take place again.

