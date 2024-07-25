Mayor of Grosse Pointe Park wants to #MakeGPPAPriorityWaste with dunk tank fundraiser

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Park Mayor Michele Hodges is taking a creative approach to express frustration with the city's new trash service provider.

"It's just a fun goodwill way of trying to get their attention," said Hodges.

The city is one of 73 communities in metro Detroit that transitioned to Priority Waste in July when the company took over GFL's clients.

Hodges plans to use a dunk tank to get the attention of Priority Waste and asked community members to come air out their frustration at the city's After 6 event on Kercheval Saturday evening.

She had help Thursday drawing "Priority Waste" on a highlighter yellow T-shirt.

"I've ordered some tiny trash cans that I'm going to glue to a headband," said Hodges. "Hashtag make GPP a Priority Waste."

Residents have experienced issues with communication and trash pickup.

The dunk tank event aims to raise awareness and also save a community playground, the playscape at Patterson Park.

The playscape is a community staple paid for penny by penny and built log by log 30 years ago by community members.

"We thought we were going to tear it down this fall but once everyone got wind of that we said no we have to come together just like we came together to build this thing we're going to come together to save this thing," said Matt Kahl, with nonprofit Friends of Patterson Playscape.

Their goal is to raise an initial $5,000 to powerwash the space, seal, preserve and maintain the playground for years to come.

Priority Waste shared this statement about their plans: "If Priority is going to take a black eye for what GLF left behind and the funds raised are going to help a children's park in Grosse Pointe, then fire away madam mayor," said spokesperson Matt Allen.

