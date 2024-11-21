Metro Airport's new SOAR initiative helps show off local businesses to global travelers

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — As the holiday shopping season gains momentum, Detroit Metro Airport launched an exciting new initiative designed to support local businesses. The SOAR program, which stands for Small Business Operators Arriving Ready, offers small businesses the unique opportunity to showcase their products to travelers arriving and departing from the airport.

This initiative is a game-changer for small business owners, as it allows them to reach a global audience.

Amy Peterson, owner of Rebel Nell, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "To be able and see different sales come from different parts of the country, we certainly attribute that to the airport traffic."

The exposure that comes with being featured in such a busy terminal can significantly boost sales and visibility.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in the Evans Terminal at Metro Airport, celebrating the launch of the SOAR program.

Travelers like David Brookes, who was heading to Denver, praised the initiative, "It's wonderful to have people come to and from Detroit and be able to get a quick taste of what is going on locally."

The SOAR program allows local businesses to appeal to a broader audience, with Detroit Metro Airport seeing over 31 million travelers annually, making it one of the busiest airports in the world. The first businesses selected to launch through the SOAR initiative include Rebel Nell and Quix Chocolates, both of which were chosen after a competitive application process.

Peterson founded Rebel Nell with the mission of empowering women transitioning out of shelters. Her jewelry, crafted from graffiti around Metro Detroit, allows travelers to take home a piece of the city.

"This is such a great place to highlight the city," she shared. "When you buy something from Rebel Nell, you’re not only getting a unique piece but also making a positive impact locally."

David Ogloza, owner of Quix Chocolates based in Ferndale, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

"The connections we make here can extend all the way to Texas or Istanbul," he said.

Quix Chocolates offers 40 different types of specialty Belgian chocolates, providing travelers with a taste of fine chocolate made in Michigan.

Both Peterson and Ogloza say that the exposure from the SOAR program has resulted in increased sales and greater brand visibility. Travelers like Cindy Brookes echoed the sentiment, noting the importance of supporting small businesses and the joy of gifting locally made products.

As the holiday season approaches, the SOAR initiative not only provides small business owners with a platform to shine but also enriches the travel experience for visitors passing through Detroit Metro Airport. With each purchase, travelers are reminded of the vibrant local culture and the entrepreneurial spirit of Michigan.

