Metro Detroit car dealership cleaning up after vandals bust hundreds of windows

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A car dealership in Highland Park was targeted by vandals. Car Wize is on the corner of John R and Eight Mile roads.

Every single car on their lot had windows busted out.

"My jaw dropped," said owner Ogeen Kada. "Thought it was one, two, three cars. And I looked 'oh my God.' Every single car."

When Kada came to work Wednesday morning, he couldn't believe what he saw. All 60 cars for sale had several windows busted out.

He immediately checked out surveillance video and it shows one man was on the lookout while two went to task hitting the windows with lock cutters.

"They were gone in five minutes, 280 windows in five minutes. Very very thorough. They jumped the fence and they just took off."

Kada tells us this is his busy season because many of his customers use their tax returns to buy a new car. Ogeen said another one of his businesses was by hit ten days ago.

He calls this attack personal and has this message for the people responsible.

"If you think that you broke my spirit, absolutely not, you've lit a fire inside of me and you can never touch that."

He has provided surveillance video and evidence to police in both cases. Car Wize is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.