Michigan's oldest woman celebrates Independence Day birthday

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bonita Gibson is celebrating her 114th birthday on Independence Day, making her one of the oldest living people in the United States and believed to be the oldest in Michigan.

Gibson, who calls Canton home, is marking this rare milestone with a special birthday wish, riding in Plymouth's Fourth of July parade.

"She's a clown. I would say class clown if I should say that. She's, you know, always joking and you know, even with her problems hearing right now she's still, you know, gets me cracking up," Scott Gibson, her grandson, said.

Born in 1911 in rural Missouri, Bonita has lived through two world wars, the Great Depression, and countless innovations. She drove until she was 99 years old and took her first plane ride at 100.

"The Titanic sank a year after she was born," Scott Gibson said.

As a supercentenarian, someone who has lived past 110, Bonita is part of an extremely rare group. She has survived mumps, measles, whooping cough, and COVID-19 twice.

When asked about her secret to longevity, she credits potatoes and abstaining from alcohol and tobacco.

For her birthday celebration at Waltonwood Carriage Park Senior Living, Bonita is getting pampered with a hairstyling.

Bonita never goes anywhere without her lipstick or a smile on her face and enjoys looking her best.

"Every year, she just opens up and smiles. She's so generous. It's nice she wants to do a big celebration," Angie Hanson, Executive Director at Waltonwood Carriage Park, said.

This year's parade appearance will be special, featuring Bonita with her custom-made umbrella and a huge banner announcing her remarkable age.

"She was in it 10 years ago, so Erin got right on it. The family will be coming. They're very excited. The community came in to support. I think there's gonna be some surprises," Hanson said.

Erin McGraw, Life Enrichment Manager at Waltonwood Carriage Park, describes Bonita as exceptionally thoughtful: "She's kind, generous, never forgets a person's name, always remembers birthdays. She's just a good, good person."

Bonita plans to go to Burger King with her family after the parade.

