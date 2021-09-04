Northville college student being honored a year after his death

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A year after the tragic hit-and-run death of a college student from Northville, loved ones and friends are honoring his memory.

At the time of his death one year ago, Dominic Duhn had a tremendous impact on all those who knew him. Now, many are coming together to truly honor his memory.

It’s been a long three days for Harrison Foster, who departed his home in Chicago on his bicycle headed for Northville. Arriving in time for a warm welcome, he’s tired but proud to have made it as a tribute to his best friend.

Dominic was an incredible son, brother, and friend whose life was cut short by a hit-and-run driver on a Thursday night, as he rode his skateboard near Sheldon and 6 Mile Road.

“I kept asking for his protection. I would look up to the sky, and ask for him to protect me.” says Foster.

Dominic’s mother Gabriella adding “He thought of the idea because he always remembers riding his bike to our house before he had his license. Ever since then Dominic was his best friend. He wouldn’t have had his friends if not for him.”

Dominic‘s family is also working with the city and Township to build a new skateboarding park on 6 Mile between Sheldon and Beck. Funded by donations, it’s a way to keep his memory alive and keep others safe.

“We want to talk about him. He was on this earth for 20 years, so we love talking about him and when other people do stuff, it’s just really nice to see.” says his father, Drew Dune.

His brother Enzo adding, “He always pushed himself and his friends to be the best version of themselves. He would be very happy.”

Dominic’s parents are expressing their gratitude for everyone who’s shared a kind message, or donated to the park. They hope to break ground next Spring.

To donate, click on the link attached: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=GH6W4QA6E8VJL