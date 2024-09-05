Northville Public Schools bans cell phones in classrooms for K-8 students

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville Public School students in grades K-8 can no longer have their cell phones in the classrooms. At the beginning of the day, teachers will collect the students’ phones and put them away.

The students can have their phones back at the end of the day.

“I don’t mind really mind that it’s gone 'cause I do feel like the kids have other things in school to be focusing on,” said Jody Kirklin, parent.

Jody Kirklin has two kids in Northville Public Schools. One is in 6th grade and the other is in elementary school.

Kirklin’s kids don’t have cell phones or smart watches. She says she doesn’t want them getting distracted by the devices.

“I think they’re at school,” said Kirklin. “They’re safe in there so they don’t really need to be chatting with anybody.”

For high school students in Northville, whether or not a student can have their phone in the classroom is up to the teachers.

“My perception as a parent, I think it’s a great idea because it puts the focus back on education and kids being attentive in class and listening to what the teachers are saying and learning all the stuff they need to learn in the schools,” said Karishma Patel, parent.

Karishma Patel has two kids in high school. She says her only concern with the no phone policy is not having communication with her daughters in case of an emergency.

“I think it needs to be considered what would be an emergency mechanism like if the school is on a lockdown, how should parents get notified that their kids are safe?” said Patel.

If there is an emergency at any Northville public school, Superintendent Dr. RJ Webber walked us through what would happen.

“Every classroom has a phone in it, every front office has several phones in it, so if a parent needs to get a hold of their child in general, it’s very easy to do and we have that,” said Dr. Webber.

Dr. Webber says as a parent himself he gets why parents would want their kid to have their phones on them at school especially if something bad happens.

“After the tragedy that happened in Georgia yesterday with 4 dead and 9 wounded, I understand that concern and I understand the idea of safety,” said Dr. Webber. “You see the text communication between some of these kids and the one that broke my heart is the one where the girl said to her mom, I know I haven’t been a great daughter, if I don’t make it out of here alive, I love you.”

Webber says the goal of this no phone policy is to make sure kids are focused while in the classroom.