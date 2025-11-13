Northville Township first responders train with off-road vehicles for park rescues

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville Township police officers and firefighters are learning to navigate off-road terrain with specialized vehicles as they prepare to respond to emergencies in the township's expanding park system.



The training comes at a crucial time. This year, the township opened Legacy Park on hundreds of acres that once housed a state psychiatric hospital, creating new recreational opportunities alongside existing trails at Maybury Park.

"It's nice for us to come together and train together so that we're both familiar with the equipment and know what each other is capable of," said Joshua Pike, lieutenant with Northville Township Police.

The township recently purchased two utility task vehicles (UTVs) specifically designed to reach areas where traditional emergency vehicles cannot go. The vehicles will be stationed at Legacy parks, which did not have one previously.

"Collectively, that's almost 1,200 park acres just in those two parks and then over 35 trail miles of various kinds," said Jesse Marcotte, Deputy Fire Chief for Northville Township Fire Department.

The specialized vehicles address a growing need as more hikers, bikers, and outdoor enthusiasts visit the parks. Traditional emergency vehicles struggle to access remote trail areas, potentially adding critical minutes to response times.

"We don't want each mile to equal several minutes for that person in need. We want to be able to go exactly where they are," Marcotte said. "Our standard emergency vehicles have a really hard time accessing the different trail heads or trail portions."

The training exercise took place in wooded areas designed to simulate real emergency conditions. First responders practiced navigating hills, rough terrain, water areas, and muddy conditions at various speeds.

"The gist of it is to make sure the first time somebody is driving, this isn't during an emergency incident. So we've come up with a few obstacles that are unique to the park," said Chris Wiggins, training coordinator for Northville Township Fire Department.

The department has already received calls for assistance at Legacy Park, though previous incidents occurred near roadways where traditional vehicles could respond.

"Luckily, they have been very adjacent to a roadway because these haven't been put in service yet," Wiggins said.

One UTV can also transport patients, providing additional medical response capabilities in remote areas.

"They have this extra little insurance policy while they're out there having fun and enjoying the moment," Marcotte said.

After completing a week of hands-on training, the first responders are ready to tackle any emergency at Legacy Park.

The Fire Department has operated a UTV at Maybury State Park for nearly 20 years for emergency response. The new UTVs expand that capability and standardize joint Police–Fire operations.

