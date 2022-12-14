One dead, one in custody after a fatal shooting at Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers.

It started at 8:50 am. The Highland Park Deputy police chief says it all started with a disagreement over the use of tools.

"That argument turned into fisticuff, into a fight. Once the fight was broken by the security at the plant, the members were sent home," said Darrell Patterson, Deputy Chief of Police, Highland Park Police Department.

Faurecia employees say five men at the plant jumped on one of their co-workers.

Police say an ambulance was called on-site for a 29-year-old male, believed to be the person who was assaulted.

After treatment, the 29-year-old went back to his car and drove towards a vehicle in the parking lot, where one of his alleged attackers, a 40-year-old man, was sitting with his girlfriend who also works at the plant.

"The perpetrator drove up in his car in front of them and fired shots at the victim and got out of the car, fired several more shots," said Patterson.

Since the police were already on the scene due to the ambulance run, the suspect was subdued by the Highland Park Police Department and Faurecia’s security team.

The girlfriend was not injured, but a police scout car transported the victim to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, in an official statement to 7 Action News, Faurecia writes, “Our priority is the safety of our team and supporting them in any way we can. We are working closely with the local authorities as they conduct their investigation.

One of the plant supervisors, Jamal Woodfield, says he knew all the six people involved and was sad that such a tragic event occurred at work.

"I feel sorry for the boy’s family, and everything, the dude was cool and laid back, but, like I said, we got a whole lot a crazy people out here, everybody and their mom got a gun, you know," said Jamal Woodfield, plant supervisor.