Police round-up miniature horse wandering in the middle of metro Detroit road

BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroiter Michelle Cialkowski got the shock of a lifetime Tuesday when she almost ran over a miniature pony that was in the middle of the road.

She said she was on her way to work around 5:00 a.m. when she slammed on her brakes for what she assumed was a deer wandering near the intersection of Inkster and Van Horn.

LISTEN: 911 call after small horse found roaming

“And as I got closer, I thought, that’s not a deer. Is this, maybe it’s a small cow because it had brown and white spots, and then as I got closer, I could see the big fluffy tail, and I’m like, oh my goodness, that’s a pony," Cialkowski said.

With Cialkowski’s help, Brownstown Township police ended up spotting the miniature horse with their flashlights in a nearby backyard.

VIDEO: Bodycam video shows police respond to small horse roaming in yard

“Come here. Hey. Come here, little guy,” one of the officers in the body cam footage said.

Three officers cornered the small animal, and within minutes, they got him in a harness.

“Hi. Good job," the officer said.

Cialkowski said she was just happy to hear the police were able to keep him safe and walk him home to Ponies R Us Petting Zoo, just under a mile away on Grix Rd, near New Boston.

"I didn’t realize there was a petting farm this close to me, but I was just glad that they took the time to find him and made sure he got back home safely, and it was just a really feel-good story," Cialkowski said.

“17 We are secure with our suspect. I don’t know what to say at this point. Let’s go take a photo of this. You have to take a photo of this. This is a bucket list thing, for sure. I’m just going to sound off," an officer in the body cam footage said.

