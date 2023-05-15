Police search for suspect after fight on social media leads to triple shooting in Melvindale

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Melvindale police say they are searching for a short, skinny Hispanic male about 16-17 years old in connection with a shooting at the Melvindale Civic Center/Fieldhouse that occurred Sunday evening.

Three boys suffered gunshot wounds in the incident, which officials say began with a confrontation between two groups on Instagram. The groups challenged each other to a fight which first resulted in the groups meeting at the field at the Allendale school. However, they moved to the fieldhouse to continue the confrontations following an argument at the school field.

It was during the fight that developed at the field house that police say the suspect, who was wearing a black ski mask, pulled out a gun and started firing indiscriminately at the other teens.

When police arrived at the scene, they found about 20 to 25 people in the parking lot. It was also reported that several vehicles had driven from the scene.

Officers also found three wounded people, who they began treating. All three have been taken to the hospital for treatment and are in serious but stable condition.

The victims are only being identified as 18-year-old Melvindale residents, one of who suffered a chest/abdomen wound. A second suffered an abdomen wound. The third suffered a wound in the buttocks.



Help at the scene was provided by Dearborn Fire/EMS and surrounding communities. Michigan State Police assisted with processing the crime scene.

Anyone having information about this case is asked to contact Lt. Detective Martinez at 313-429-1040 X1406.