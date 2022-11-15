Proposal to expand Riverview landfill denied

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 5-year landfill fight is about to come to a crossroads in Riverview. The site services 16 different communities but it’s running out of space. The end result could mean a major increase in taxes for communities that will have to pay more to send trash further away.

The landfill is 50 years old and now in close proximity to homes that sit in the shadow of it.

“When it comes to expansion, I’m all for it.” says nearby homeowner Jackie Sullivan. She adds “We’re going to have higher taxes, and we don’t have enough businesses to help out with higher taxes.”

The landfill also generates from 1.5 to 3 million dollars a year for Riverview which owns the site. It translates to lower taxes for the people, but the Mayor says that could soon change.

“I think we’re out of time. It takes 8-10 years to do 45 acres of improvement thru EAGLE and the state,” says Mayor Andrew Swift.

Other neighbors are pleased the expansion won’t be taking out part of a nearby golf course that’s also close to homes.

One says, “Where are you going to put it? It’s not New York.”

Another telling us, “I want what’s best for residents in the area.”

Pat Cullen with Wayne County Land Resource Management says the proposal failing a 3rd time came down to not being able to roll out a plan soon enough.

“This committee had specific requests. One thing they asked for was more recycling. Also, to relocate the entrance of the landfill.” says Cullen.

While the mayor says the landfill could eventually close, therefore raising costs to outsource, he says he’s not giving up on pursuing other solutions. We’ve learned Riverview’s hopes of expanding the landfill are not trashed for good. The county says they can still reapply down the road.