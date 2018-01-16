HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two years after 7 Action News reporter Kimberly Craig first exposed a lack of heat inside the Woodford Apartments on Ferris Street in Highland Park, tenants are again complaining of the same problem.

This time, they tell us the owners of the building have also left people living there without running water for more than a week.

One of the tenants, Janice Walker tells 7 Action News the owner has been trying to save money at the expense of people's safety.

"Its dangerous to be living without heat and water in this type of cold, and the children and elderly are not safe dealing with all this" says Walker.

We contacted the apartment complex but got no answer and outside city hall, an attorney for the owner refused comment.

The city's Fire Chief has promised to return for another inspection Wednesday, and could impose further fines or even shut down the complex if conditions don't improve.

Meanwhile, some tenants tell us they've also been threatened with eviction notices if they don't stop complaining.

7 Action News will stay on top of this story until safe living conditions are restored.