Retired GM worker dies while shoveling snow from his driveway; brand new snowblower found in the garage

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — "We only get one life and time is precious," said Roy Steed, whose father was found dead in the driveway of his home in Inkster Thursday morning. "We can't buy it. We can't store it. And, so, just take the necessary precautionary measures when you come out here and you're shoveling."

Roy's dad, 72-year-old LeRoy Steed, was a retired GM worker. And Wednesday evening when the snowstorm was hitting metro Detroit, he started clearing the snow from the sidewalk in front of his home, doing his part so people could get around in his neighborhood.

A neighbor offered to help, but Mr. Steed said he was okay and could handle it. And Thursday morning, Steed was back outside with his shovel to clear the snow from his driveway.

Roy had cautioned his dad about shoveling the snow and even mowing the grass because he had diabetes and bypass surgery years ago.

When the neighbor looked outside again, he saw Mr. Steed on the ground next to his shovel. He called 911 but the man who adored his son, two daughters, and grandchildren was dead.

Inkster Police said it appears Mr. Steed suffered some sort of medical emergency.

Roy and his sisters had told their dad not to use the lock feature on his phone in case someone needed to use it to contact them. And this morning, it was an Inkster Police officer who used Mr. Steed's phone to call Roy and tell him what happened to his dad.

"Like most of us men, you know, we don't want to lose our strength. We want to feel like we're still the king. So, I'm just imagining my dad didn't think the snow was that heavy and he came out here and tried to shovel the snow himself," he said.

What Roy may never know is why his dad decided to shovel. He said there was a brand new snowblower in the garage.

At Corewell Health East, the new name for Beaumont Health, Dr. Barry Franklin is the Director of Preventative Cardiology and Cardiac Rehabilitation.

"The fact of the matter is we lose 1,200 people every year to snow-related deaths. So it's an extremely dangerous activity," said Dr. Franklin.

