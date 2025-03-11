Rotary Park in Livonia continues to need repairs after 2024 tornado

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you take a walk through Rotary Park in Livonia, you can still see the damage that a tornado left behind last year.

After reaching out to the City of Livonia about what's happening next at the park, they said progress is on its way.

On June 5th last year, Livonia was hit by an EF-1 tornado. Rotary Park was in its path.

"I was devastated because we walk here every week, and it was just bad to not be able to walk here anymore. Trees were everywhere," said Donna Roberts, a visitor at Rotary Park.

Another resident who lives near the park was also left stunned by the destruction at the park.

"The pavilions were messed up, and I was sad because I grew up in this park," Cale Feinberg said.

Just after the storm, the city said crews immediately removed dozens of trees at the site. But months later, residents said the damaged pavilions were still standing, which left them to wonder about their future.

"It took them so long to just tear it down and this was is still up, so I was wondering what they were going to do with them," Feinberg said.

On the fences outside of the pavilion locations, a sign reads that Pavilion One will be replaced and Pavilion Two will be renovated in 2025.

"We have been working with the City’s insurance company since the storm occurred to determine the best course of action and the total project scope. Immediately after the storm, City of Livonia Department of Public Works crews were dispatched to the site to remove over 40 downed trees. This included the three that fell on the Rotary 1 pavilion and the two that fell on the Rotary 2 pavilion. After cleanup, we secured the site with construction fencing for the community's safety. During that time, we have engaged with Hubbel, Roth, and Clark (HRC) to provide design services for the project. After coming to an agreement on insurance coverage, we began working with HRC on designing an updated pavilion with accessible restrooms. The new pavilion will be the same size (as the old one) and it will also replace the fireplace that is so beloved by the community. We anticipate Rotary 2 pavilion roof replacement to occur this spring and Rotary 1 pavilion to be completed in the fall," Ted Davis, Livonia's Parks and Recreation superintendent wrote in a statement.

One park visitor said she has fond memories of the old pavilions.

"When I was younger, I would have picnics with my family there and different events," said Molly Medellin, a visitor at Rotary Park.

She's happy to know there are plans to bring them back to the park.

"As the weather is getting better and warmer out, people want a pavilion, and yeah, I'm just glad it's getting better now," Medellin said.

