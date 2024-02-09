State regulators identify chemical substance that oozed into Huntington Creek

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are on high alert after a chemical substance started oozing into Huntington Creek in Riverview this week.

“This substance that we’ve found there, we presume is the same thing we found now, is called calcium hydroxide,” said Jeff Johnston, an EGLE representative.

Johnston says calcium hydroxide is similar to household bleach.

EGLE is warning people not to come in contact with the contaminated creek water.

“Undiluted bleach obviously can cause chemical burns, irritation if you come in contact with it,” said Johnston.

Johnston added that the chemical came from underneath the former McLouth steel plant site which sits on Jefferson Avenue in Riverview.

“We have seen this happen over time on this site partially when the water table is high so when there is a lot of water on or in the ground it sort of seeps out,” Johnston added.

The former McLouth site is now owned by the Riverview Trenton Railroad Company.

A representative from the company sent 7 Action News a statement that reads: