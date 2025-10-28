Underground fire at power meter displaces Dearborn Heights family for 3 weeks

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Dearborn Heights family has been unable to return to their home for three weeks after an underground fire at their DTE power meter damaged their property.

Felicia Snell was at work earlier this month when her husband called to tell her there was a tag on their door from the Dearborn Heights Fire Department alerting them to a fire at their home.

"We want to be home, it's been three weeks now," Snell said.

Firefighters were called by a neighbor who heard a loud pop outside and saw a downed wire in her backyard. While investigating, firefighters spotted smoke coming from Snell's house, just four doors down, and discovered that her DTE power meter was on fire underground.

"I was totally shocked to see it came from underground," Snell said.

The fire charred the outside of her home, and her family has been displaced ever since. Snell has homeowners' insurance and has had electricians inspect the damage. She believes the fire was caused by a faulty meter.

DTE provided a statement that reads in part: "DTE Energy has been in contact with the customer for weeks and shared what steps she needs to take for our crews to restore power safely. We will continue to work with this customer to resolve the issue."

DTE said they will be sending a crew to Snell's house on Wednesday. The Dearborn Heights Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Snell and her family just want to return home.

"I am hoping to get this problem fixed, get my house back to normal, and make us whole again," Snell said.

