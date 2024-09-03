Wayne County's new Criminal Justice Center opens to the public with some expressing concerns with parking

DETROIT (WXYZ) — When Wayne County's new Criminal Justice Center opened to the public Tuesday, approximately 1,400 inmates from the old jail near Greektown had already been transferred to the new detention facility at the CJC.

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said the new jail environment and enhanced security measures have been a morale boost for deputies.

"They're excited," Washington said. "Our deputies are in a position where they can finally work and be in a place where their morale can be where we want it to be so they can serve our inmate population the right way."

The CJC is located at 5301 Russell Street, between East Warren Avenue and East Ferry Street just off the I-75 Service Drive.

There is free parking in a lot across the street from the new complex, but Tuesday some people expressed concern that there were not enough spaces, prompting criminal defense attorney Mark Magidson to park on the street near a warehouse in an area that is mostly industrial.

"I don't necessarily like parking on the street so that's an issue," Magidson said. "Before, I had a dedicated parking lot where I paid monthly parking."

There is another free parking lot about three football fields north of the new complex.

The CJC replaces Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. Also housed in the new complex are the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, juvenile detention, and over 1,400 office spaces for various law enforcement units.

Administrative offices for the juvenile detention facility will also be located in the CJC with the aim of improving resident care and family support.

