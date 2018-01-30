Wayne police release sketch of man wanted in rape of woman in her own home

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Wayne police are looking for a sexual predator after a woman was attacked in her home.

Neighbors say they are shocked to hear about the incident.

"Horrible, terrifying," said David Raimer.

He has lived in the neighborhood off of Merriman Road for more than 40 years.

Raimer cannot believe last week a woman was sexually assaulted just a few doors down from him.

"It had to be horrifying for the lady that had it happen to her."

Police say the suspect had followed the victim as she was walking home around 7pm Thursday night. He forced his way inside her house, sexually assaulted her and ran off.

Police believe he may still be in the the area and as long as he hasn't been caught, he could be looking for his next victim.

Raimer explained, "I wish I had seen something where I could've called the police."

The suspect is described as a black male, 18-20-years-old, 6'2”, 200 pounds, with shorter, curly hair.

"You hear about it but to have it in your neighborhood, it's a different story. I think it will make all of us more alert."

If you have any information call Wayne police.